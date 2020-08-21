Sacked UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Withdraws Court Case Against Babalakin, Others

The suit, marked NICN/LA/278/2020, had as defendants: UNILAG; the varsity’s Council; its Senate; Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN); Registrar, Oladejo Azeez; and Prof Theophilus Soyombo, who was appointed Acting VC in the wake of Ogundipe’s controversial sacking.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2020

Recently removed Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Toyin Ogundipe, on Friday withdrew a lawsuit he filed at the National Industrial Court to challenge his sacking by the varsity’s Governing Council.

The suit, marked NICN/LA/278/2020, had as defendants: UNILAG; the varsity’s Council; its Senate; Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN); Registrar, Oladejo Azeez; and Prof Theophilus Soyombo, who was appointed Acting VC in the wake of Ogundipe’s controversial sacking.

Prof Toyin Ogundipe.

According to a member of his legal team, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), Ogundipe’s decision followed his deference to the authority of President Muhammadu Buhari as the varsity’s Visitor.

Adegboruwa said, "Contrary to the falsehood being peddled by mischief makers, the National Industrial Court has never sat or conduct any proceedings in respect of the court case filed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oluwole Ogundipe. No court proceedings ever took place at all and so no decision or ruling has been rendered by the court.

“Indeed, upon detailed consultation with all stakeholders and his supporters in and outside the university, Prof Ogundipe directed his lawyer’s to file a notice of discontinuance of the suit and this has been done on August 21, 2020.

“This is to defer to the authority of the President as the Visitor of the university as Prof Ogundipe has enough time to challenge his purported removal. This falsehood is being spread to malign the court and blackmail the judiciary by enemies of the rule of law and due process.

“The general public is therefore advised to discountenance these mindless fabrications as the handiwork of those who are afraid of subjecting their illegal acts to the true test of probity and to be wary of fake news being peddled in place of truth, especially as they relate to deliberate manipulation of court proceedings. There was no time that the court sat to fix any date for the case.”

 

See Also Corruption UPDATE: EFCC Receives Petition On Sacked UNILAG VC, Asks Activists To Report After 30 Days 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education UNILAG Crisis: Nigerian Government Orders Babalakin, Ogundipe To Recuse Themselves From Official Duties
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption UPDATE: EFCC Receives Petition On Sacked UNILAG VC, Asks Activists To Report After 30 Days
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption UNILAG: EFCC Asked To Probe Embattled Vice Chancellor
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education Why We Removed Ogundipe As Vice Chancellor –Babalakin, UNILAG Pro-Chancellor
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Education WAEC: Imo Public Schools Charging Students N2,000 Per Subject To Allow Cheating During Exam
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Education JUST IN: Federal University Otuoke Demotes Seven Professors To Lecturer Grade
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption How MFM Pastor, Olukoya, Connived With Officials Who Stole Church's Funds In United Kingdom –Charity Commission
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Uncover Corpse Of Woman Locked Up By Husband In Kano
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Mountain Of Fire Ministries General Overseer, Olukoya, Threatens SaharaReporters With Fresh Lawsuits In Attempt To Stop Further Reports On UK Charity Commission Scandal
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption How Lawyers Testifying In Magu’s Probe Were Arrested, Detained In EFCC Custody
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Court Remands APC Lawmaker In Prison For Criminal Conspiracy, Robbery, Abduction
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Naval Officers Kill Man Trying To Settle Dispute Over N250 In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Crisis: Nigerian Government Orders Babalakin, Ogundipe To Recuse Themselves From Official Duties
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal El-Rufai's Withdrawal As Conference Speaker Has No Links To Religion, Ethnicity, Says NBA President, Usoro
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Jet Rams Into Fence At Lagos Airport After Brake Failure
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Mountain Of Fire Ministries Still Under Interim Management —UK Charity Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Police Station In Oyo, Kill One Officer, Cart Away Ammunition
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad