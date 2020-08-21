UNILAG: EFCC Asked To Probe Embattled Vice Chancellor

A group, Coalition of University of Lagos Student Unionists, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to probe the sacked Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over his alleged involvement in looting and misappropriation of funds while in office as the VC.

The group said they found it disturbing that the anti-corruption agency was yet to take up this matter for the sake of national interest and in line with the anti-corruption mantra of the President Buhari-led administration.

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe

The backdrop for their petition, according to the group, was based on the report given by a sub-committee headed by Dr Saminu Dagari, a representative of the Federal Government on the Council of the University of Lagos.

The statement signed by, Olorunfemi Adeyeye for the group reads in part, “We have taken it upon ourselves to reach out; to remind the EFCC of one of its statutory roles which is to keep an eagle eye on the financial running of public institutions by public servants.

"Members of the Council or Senate cannot be left with these serious allegations of financial recklessness as seen in those reports. They are mere rapporteurs to the extent of their reports and powers.

“UNILAG is not Bi-Courtney, neither is it a parish of Redeemed Christain Church of God. Parents whose children are being forced to sleep in bed-bug infested halls of residence deserve to know what’s going on.

“Lecturers who sweat in overpopulated classrooms due to absence of functioning public address systems need to know. The non-academic staffers at the university should for no reason be kept in the dark about the financial standing of the university.

“The belief of the international community in the transparency culture of the management of affairs in the public sector needs to strengthened. An independent probe by a body like the EFCC, which is mandated by law to do such, would help in no little way to restore such confidence.”

Ogundipe was removed as VC of the institution last week after an emergency meeting in Abuja.

Prof Omololu Soyombo has since been named as Acting VC of the school.