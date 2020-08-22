Aisha Buhari Confirms SaharaReporters' Story On Near Air Mishap On Way From Dubai

Wife of Nigeria's President, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday night confirmed SaharaReporters' story on a near air mishap she, her daughter, Hanan, and a few others experienced on their way back to Nigeria from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday.

SaharaReporters had earlier exclusively reported how a national disaster was averted after the jet Aisha and her Hanan f lost cy for about 10minutes after five hours of flying and only one hour away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The First Lady and her daughter had jetted out to Dubai to shop for important items needed ahead of Hanan's wedding scheduled for September 4.

In a statement on Saturday night, Mrs Buhari said, “On our way back, the Nigerian Airforce Flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the captain and crew of the flight.

"I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant service men and women of the entire Nigerian Airforce for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintainance of its fleet.”

Aisha, whose visit to Dubai was disguised as medical emergency, called on Nigerian healthcare providers to take advantages of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of guidelines for the N100bn credit support for the healthcare hthiserSector.

According to her, this would help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the country.

