Angry Youth Attack APC Musician, Rarara, While Shooting Video In Katsina

According to Katsina Post, the youth attacked the musician at the central market in Katsina, the state capital, as he was shooting a video of his latest song “Jahata Ce”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2020

Dauda Kahutu Rarara, a popular musician for the All Progressives Congress, was on Friday attacked by aggrieved youth in Katsina State.

According to Katsina Post, the youth attacked the musician at the central market in Katsina, the state capital, as he was shooting a video of his latest song “Jahata Ce”.

The newspaper said Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, producer, Bashir Maishadda, and Tijjani Asase were with Rarara during the attack by the hoodlums.

It said the aggrieved youth upon seeing the singer, started shouting and condemning him in Hausa language.

Youths in the state have in the past carried out protests over insecurity and have called for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation.
 

