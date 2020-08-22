Boko Haram Recruiting Displaced Persons, Borno Governor Says

Zulum expressed concern that the terror group was luring unsuspecting persons, including IDPs to its side.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2020

Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, has raised the alarm about the possibility of Boko Haram recruiting new members, mostly internally displaced persons.

Zulum expressed concern that the terror group was luring unsuspecting persons, including IDPs to its side. 

According to him, the IDPs are exposed to the temptation to join if their desire to return to their homes and farms were not met.

He said, "Truly, the terrorists are working on people to join them and it is frightening. 

"For the IDPs, if they could not get what they are looking for especially the opportunity to go back to their various towns and return to the farm, they may be forced to join the Boko Haram sect."

Speaking during a BBC Hausa Service programme, Zulum said that IDPs were bored staying in camps with no solution in view.

According to him, his administration had facilitated the  return of displaced persons to Mafa and Kukawa, while plans were underway to return others to Kawuri.
 
He said, “It is important that they go back to their various towns because no government can continue to be feeding them endlessly.

"I'm optimistic that the military will make it possible for people to return to Baga, Marte, Malam Fatori and Guzamala."

The governor also commented on the Baga attack on his convoy, stressing that it was sabotage.

He said, "The attack on my convoy in Baga was shameful.

"I did not mentioned any name, whatever is done to hinder the fight against Boko Haram is an act of sabotage, including failure to buy arms.

"I was not afraid because I rely on God.

“I was attacked with bombs but Almighty God spared me."

SaharaReporters, New York

