Container-laden Truck Falls On Bus, Kills Two In Lagos

It was gathered that the truck loaded with an empty 40-feet container suffered brake failure and rammed into the stationary bus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2020

Two yet-to-be-identified persons lost their lives on Friday night when a container-laden truck fell on a commercial bus in Ijesha bus-stop area of Odo-Olowu in Lagos.

Due to the impact of the collision, the container reportedly fell on the bus and killed two passengers on the spot.

Other passengers including the bus driver were injured.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the injured victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

He said the agency received a distress call that an empty 40-feet container had killed two persons in an accident.

Oke-Osanyintolu said those, who died had been identified as a male and female.

This incident comes barely a month after two workers of the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria were crushed to death in similar circumstances in Ojota, Lagos.

