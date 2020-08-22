El-Rufai: Kaduna Muslim Lawyers Threaten To Boycott NBA Conference

The Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria, Kaduna branch, has threatened to boycott the forthcoming Nigerian Bar Association Conference following the withdrawal of the invitation to Kaduna governor, Nasir el-Rufai, as guest speaker by leaders of the association.

The governor had been scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at the virtual NBA conference slated for August 26-29 but his inclusion sparked controversy among lawyers, who pushed for his removal as a participant.

Nasir El-Rufai

The Muslim lawyers at a press conference in Kaduna on Saturday insisted that the NBA did not give the governor a fair hearing.

Chairman of the group, Abbas Masanawa, said its members will not be attending the conference.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Bar Association Withdraws El-Rufai's Invitation As Speaker At Conference Over Kaduna Killings

He said, “The said decision of the NBA NEC is deemed by MULAN Kaduna Branch as being parochial, sentimental, disuniting and tainted with favouritism and ethno-religious considerations.

“The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro (SAN), said ‘NEC’s decision had no ethnic or religious colouration or connotation howsoever and whatsoever.’

"MULAN Kaduna Branch asks Mr President if the topic: Who is a Nigerian? has anything to do with Southern Kaduna. An honest answer in this direction would reveal the clandestine motive of the NBA.”

Recall that the Jigawa and Bauchi states branches of the association had also threatened to boycott the event if Governor el-Rufai was not recalled.

The groups maintained that el-Rufai was not given the opportunity to defend himself.