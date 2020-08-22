Killings: Kaduna Government Relaxes Curfew In Two Local Government Areas

The government had in June imposed the curfew following incessant killings in the Southern part of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2020

The Kaduna State Government has announced the relaxation of the 24 hours curfew in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf local government areas of the state.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced the decision of the government, saying the curfew would now be reduced to 6pm – 6am.

He stated that security agencies advised the government to take the decision, adding that efforts to ensure lasting peace in the state would continue.

Aruwan said, “As efforts to diminish perils to communities and promote peace, the Kaduna State Government has accepted the recommendation to relax the curfew in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs. Curfew hours will now be from 6pm to 6am, effective from today.

“This decision completes the relaxation of the 24 hours curfew imposed from 11 June 2020 to help contain security challenges initially in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf but later extended to Kaura and Jema’a LGAs.”

