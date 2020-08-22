Salami-led Presidential Panel Asks Buhari To Sack, Prosecute Magu For Corruption

The Presidential Panel probing Ibrahim Magu, suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack him.

The panel headed by the retired President of the Appeal Court, Justice Ayo Salami, in its interim report also recommended that Magu should be prosecuted for corruption and abuse of office.

Ibrahim Magu

According to TheCable, the Panel also asked the President to appoint a new chairman for the commission without further delay.

Magu is also accused of violating the code of conduct law by allegedly failing to declare all his assets when he assumed office in 2015.

In a letter dated July 3, 2020, Buhari had directed the panel to submit its “interim reports to me from time to time”.

Mohammed Umar, former Director of Operations at the EFCC, has been in charge of the commission in acting capacity since July 6 when Magu was whisked before the panel by a combined team of Department of State Services and officers from the Force Criminal Investigation Department of the police in Abuja.

He was detained at the FCT Police Command for nine days before being granted bail.

The travails of Magu, a Commissioner of Police, followed a memo by Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation, who accused him of “grave malfeasance”.

He was alleged to have mishandled the recovered loot and sold seized assets to his associates.

