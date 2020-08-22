Security Operatives Allegedly Acting On Orders Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Kill Shi’ite Member

Shi’ite members were preparing to come out for their Ashura Day Procession when combined security forces and thugs attacked them in Kaduna metropolis.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2020

A member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria also known as Shi’ites has been reportedly killed by security operatives allegedly acting on the orders of Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

According to Reflections Online newspaper, Shi’ite members were preparing to come out for their Ashura Day Procession when combined security forces and thugs attacked them in Kaduna metropolis.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

SaharaReporters could not independently verify these claims.

Recall that Shi’ite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, was arrested after the group clashed with the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, in Kaduna in 2015.

Although there have been court orders granting him bail, the Nigerian Government has failed to release him, agitating his followers.

SaharaReporters, New York

