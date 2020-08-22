UNILAG Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Omololu Soyombo, Steps Down

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2020

Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Omololu Soyombo, has stepped down.

This followed the setting up of a Special Visitation Panel to the institution by the Nigerian Government on Friday.

Prof Omololu Soyombo PM News

The government also directed the university's Senate to nominate a new Acting Vice Chancellor.

Soyombo in a statement on Saturday said he’s stepping down with immediate effect.

He said, “With this, I am stepping down with immediate effect as Acting Vice Chancellor of the university.

"I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all members of staff and our dear students, the staff unions, alumni, and the general public for their wonderful support and cooperation in the past 10 days since my appointment as Acting Vice Chancellor of the university on 12th August.

“As I noted in my address to a cross-section of staff on 19th August, I accepted the offer to serve as a call to service, with the objective of restoring peace and stability in the university.”

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, was removed from office on August 12 after an emergency meeting of the Governing Council and some members of the school's Senate in Abuja.

Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin, had masterminded Ogundipe's removal over alleged financial misappropriation and misconduct.

The development plunged the university into crisis until government intervened by asking the two men to recuse themselves before also setting up a panel.

SaharaReporters, New York

