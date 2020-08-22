We'll Use Armed Thugs, Others To Rig Ondo Governorship Election, Says APC Stalwart, Isaacs Kekemeke

Isaacs Kekemeke, a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, has said that the party will use armed thugs and militants to disrupt the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

Kekemeke, who spoke in a video obtained by SaharaReporters, said the party would also contract leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state to rig the election in favour of the APC.

Isaacs Kekemeke

He said the APC needed to win the governorship election at all cost, noting that the party was prepared to use 'federal might' to influence the election.

Kekemeke, who attacked the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, said the APC would not allow an opposition party to win the governorship election.

He said, "We will use NURTW members and thugs loyal to us (APC) to win this election at all cost.

"Eyitayo (PDP candidate) is only crying foul that they tore his posters in town. He has not seen anything yet.

"Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is the only one dealing with him now he has started crying, what if the Federal Government arrives the state for the election, he will run away."

Kekemeke also contested the APC governorship primary election in Ondo but lost out to Akeredolu, who is vying for a second term in office.