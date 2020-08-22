We'll Use Armed Thugs, Others To Rig Ondo Governorship Election, Says APC Stalwart, Isaacs Kekemeke

Kekemeke, who spoke in a video obtained by SaharaReporters, said the party would also contract leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state to rig the election in favour of the APC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2020

Isaacs Kekemeke, a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, has said that the party will use armed thugs and militants to disrupt the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state. 

Kekemeke, who spoke in a video obtained by SaharaReporters, said the party would also contract leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state to rig the election in favour of the APC. 

Isaacs Kekemeke

He said the APC needed to win the governorship election at all cost, noting that the party was prepared to use 'federal might' to influence the election. 

Kekemeke, who attacked the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, said the APC would not allow an opposition party to win the governorship election. 

He said, "We will use NURTW members and thugs loyal to us (APC) to win this election at all cost. 

"Eyitayo (PDP candidate) is only crying foul that they tore his posters in town. He has not seen anything yet. 

"Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is the only one dealing with him now he has started crying, what if the Federal Government arrives the state for the election, he will run away."

 APC Chieftain Caught On Tape Threatening To Cause Violence, Disrupt Ondo 2020 Governorship Election WATCH VIDEO: APC Chieftain Caught On Tape Threatening To Cause Violence, Disrupt Ondo 2020 Governorship Election

Kekemeke also contested the APC governorship primary election in Ondo but lost out to Akeredolu, who is vying for a second term in office.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Salami-led Presidential Panel Asks Buhari To Sack, Prosecute Magu For Corruption
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Angry Youth Attack APC Musician, Rarara, While Shooting Video In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Security Operatives Allegedly Acting On Orders Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Kill Shi’ite Member
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Crisis: Nigerian Government Orders Babalakin, Ogundipe To Recuse Themselves From Official Duties
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive OPL245: How Malami Authorised Signing Of New Deal To Give American Firm 35 Per Cent Of Recovered Money
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Sacked UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Withdraws Court Case Against Babalakin, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Salami-led Presidential Panel Asks Buhari To Sack, Prosecute Magu For Corruption
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption How MFM Pastor, Olukoya, Connived With Officials Who Stole Church's Funds In United Kingdom –Charity Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mountain Of Fire Ministries General Overseer, Olukoya, Threatens SaharaReporters With Fresh Lawsuits In Attempt To Stop Further Reports On UK Charity Commission Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education UNILAG Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Omololu Soyombo, Steps Down
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Container-laden Truck Falls On Bus, Kills Two In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Angry Youth Attack APC Musician, Rarara, While Shooting Video In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Protest As Kaduna Government Officials Assault, Evict Widows, Orphans From Housing Estate
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Uncover Corpse Of Woman Locked Up By Husband In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Mali Malian Soldiers Killed In Bomb Explosion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Security Operatives Allegedly Acting On Orders Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Kill Shi’ite Member
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Crisis: Nigerian Government Orders Babalakin, Ogundipe To Recuse Themselves From Official Duties
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad