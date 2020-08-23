Again, Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Kidnap APC Chairman, Three Others

SaharaReporters gathered the incident occurred on Thursday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2020

Bandits have launched a fresh attack on Dantankari in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, abducting the All Progressives Congress Ward A Chairman in the town, Alhaji Safi’u Dantankari.

SaharaReporters gathered the incident occurred on Thursday night.

Also abducted alongside Dantankari was a married woman and her two step-sons.

A source said the bandits stormed the community on motorcycles and went from house to house demanding food, either raw or cooked.

Katsina State has recently been in the news following renewed attacks by bandits, a development that has sparked protests by residents and visits by security chiefs to the state as part of efforts to tackle the problem.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Aisha Buhari Confirms SaharaReporters' Story On Near Air Mishap On Way From Dubai
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Use Armed Thugs, Others To Rig Ondo Governorship Election, Says APC Stalwart, Isaacs Kekemeke
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Angry Youth Attack APC Musician, Rarara, While Shooting Video In Katsina
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Salami-led Presidential Panel Asks Buhari To Sack, Prosecute Magu For Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Security Operatives Allegedly Acting On Orders Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Kill Shi’ite Member
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Daughter, Hanan, Co-Travellers Escape Air Crash On Their Way From Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Confirms SaharaReporters' Story On Near Air Mishap On Way From Dubai
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Use Armed Thugs, Others To Rig Ondo Governorship Election, Says APC Stalwart, Isaacs Kekemeke
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
United States of America President Donald Trump’s Sister Describes Him As A Liar With No Principles
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Angry Youth Attack APC Musician, Rarara, While Shooting Video In Katsina
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Salami-led Presidential Panel Asks Buhari To Sack, Prosecute Magu For Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Security Operatives Allegedly Acting On Orders Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Kill Shi’ite Member
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Omololu Soyombo, Steps Down
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Allegedly Torture Policeman To Death In Rivers State
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Daughter, Hanan, Co-Travellers Escape Air Crash On Their Way From Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mountain Of Fire Ministries General Overseer, Olukoya, Threatens SaharaReporters With Fresh Lawsuits In Attempt To Stop Further Reports On UK Charity Commission Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Thugs Attack PDP Ward Chairman In Ondo During Council Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Woman For Dumping Baby Inside Pit Toilet In Anambra State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad