Again, Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Kidnap APC Chairman, Three Others

Bandits have launched a fresh attack on Dantankari in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, abducting the All Progressives Congress Ward A Chairman in the town, Alhaji Safi’u Dantankari.

SaharaReporters gathered the incident occurred on Thursday night.

Also abducted alongside Dantankari was a married woman and her two step-sons.

A source said the bandits stormed the community on motorcycles and went from house to house demanding food, either raw or cooked.

Katsina State has recently been in the news following renewed attacks by bandits, a development that has sparked protests by residents and visits by security chiefs to the state as part of efforts to tackle the problem.