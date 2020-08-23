Bandits Storm Sokoto Community, Abduct Nursing Mother, Baby, New Bride, Others

Armed bandits over the weekend attacked a community in Sokoto State, kidnapping many residents of the area.
SaharaReporters gathered that the victims include a new bride, nursing mother and her baby.
The incident happened at Sutti Village under Tangaza Local Government Area of the state.
Residents said the heavily-armed bandits shot sporadically into the air, scaring residents.
The nursing mother was identified as wife of Magajin Garin Sulli, a traditional chief in the town.
It was gathered that the bandits also kidnapped a yet-to-be ascertained number of traders along Balle-Tangaza Road in the state.
Killings and kidnapping for ransom have continued in Northern Nigeria despite security reinforcement in the region.