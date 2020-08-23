BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As IPOB, Security Operatives Clash In Enugu

SaharaReporters gathered that trouble started at about 7:00am when some policemen invaded Community Secondary School in Emene where members of IPOB were meeting to disperse and arrest them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2020

Several persons were feared dead on Sunday when members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra and security agents clashed at Emene, Enugu State.

It was learnt that the attempt was resisted, turning the encounter bloody with IPOB members reportedly overpowering the security operatives.

In a swift reaction, a large reinforcement of security agents was called and over a dozen patrol vans loaded with armed policemen, army and DSS personnel arrived at the scene and faced the Biafran agitators.

The number of casualties is not yet known as at the time of this report.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

