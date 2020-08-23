BREAKING: Police Rearrest Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer

Shodipe earlier escaped from police custody, throwing the entire city and indeed country into panic.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2020

The police have rearrested Sunday Shodipe, a suspected serial killer linked to several ritual-related murders in the Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Shodipe earlier escaped from police custody, throwing the entire city and indeed country into panic.

File Photo: The suspect, Sunday Shodipe.

Details on the arrest are yet to emerge, however, spokesperson for the police in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the news of the rearrest.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, a week ago in a statement announced the escape of the suspected serial killer.

 

See Also CRIME How Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer Murdered Another Woman Shortly After Escape From Police Custody 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Woman For Dumping Baby Inside Pit Toilet In Anambra State
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Allegedly Torture Policeman To Death In Rivers State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Uncover Corpse Of Woman Locked Up By Husband In Kano
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME How I Escaped From Custody —Oyo Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME How Kano Kids Were Kidnapped, Trafficked In Anambra By Igbo Suspects -Police
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME Abducted Ondo Travellers Narrate Ordeal In Kidnappers' Den After Release
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Confirms SaharaReporters' Story On Near Air Mishap On Way From Dubai
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As IPOB, Security Operatives Clash In Enugu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America President Donald Trump’s Sister Describes Him As A Liar With No Principles
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Use Armed Thugs, Others To Rig Ondo Governorship Election, Says APC Stalwart, Isaacs Kekemeke
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Woman For Dumping Baby Inside Pit Toilet In Anambra State
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Thugs Attack PDP Ward Chairman In Ondo During Council Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech Kaduna Government Takes Bishop To Court For Saying Governor El-Rufai Will Never Be Nigeria’s President
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Angry Youth Attack APC Musician, Rarara, While Shooting Video In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha, Condemns Foreign Medical Trips By Top Government Officials, Others, Describes It As Waste Of Resources
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Again, Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Kidnap APC Chairman, Three Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Daughter, Hanan, Co-Travellers Escape Air Crash On Their Way From Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Soldiers Allegedly Torture Policeman To Death In Rivers State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad