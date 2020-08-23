BREAKING: Police Rearrest Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer

The police have rearrested Sunday Shodipe, a suspected serial killer linked to several ritual-related murders in the Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Shodipe earlier escaped from police custody, throwing the entire city and indeed country into panic.

File Photo: The suspect, Sunday Shodipe.

Details on the arrest are yet to emerge, however, spokesperson for the police in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the news of the rearrest.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, a week ago in a statement announced the escape of the suspected serial killer.

