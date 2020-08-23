Nigerian Government Officials Plot To Replace Christian Nominated For Chairmanship Of National Population Commission With Muslim

A government source confirmed to SaharaReporters that Abdullahi Sule is among top Northern Muslims working against a Christian being appointed to head the commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2020

Some officials within the Nigerian Government are making frantic moves to replace Ali Silas Agara, a Christian nominated to take over as Chairman of National Population Commission, with a Muslim from Kano State, SaharaReporters has discovered.

Agara, who hails from Nassarawa State, was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari to head the NPC.

Silas Ali Agara

Buhari, in two letters dated March 20 and August 12, 2020, made the nomination.

It was, however, gathered that Mr Kura Isa, a Muslim from Kano State, is being prepared to replace Agara.

“The positions to which appointments are to be made include the office of the Chairman from Nassarawa State, four new commissioners representing Sokoto, Kwara, Bauchi and the FCT, as well as the renewal of the appointment of two commissioners from Katsina and Lagos states,” the letter by the President reads partly.

However, since the first letter by President Buhari dated March 20, 2020, Agara is yet to be inaugurated as Chairman of NPC due to moves by some persons not contented with his nomination being a Christian.

A government source confirmed to SaharaReporters that Abdullahi Sule is among top Northern Muslims working against a Christian being appointed to head the commission.

It was also revealed that the name of Isa has been submitted to lead the commission.

“There is a plan to replace Agara with a Muslim, Kura Isa from Kano.

“Governor of Nassarawa and Chief of Staff told Buhari not to handover NPC to a Christian,” the source said.

The letter by the President also contained names of individuals, who will serve as members of the commission for five years as stipulated by federal character.

Others recommended alongside Agara are Muhammed Chuso A. Dottijo, member from Sokoto; Alhaji Razaq Gidado, member from Kwara; Ibrahim Mohammed, member from Bauchi; Joseph Kwai Shazin, member from FCT; Engineer Bala Almu Banya, member from Katsina; and Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, member from Lagos.

DOCUMENTS: Nigerian Government Officials Plot to Replace Christian Nominated for Chairmanship of National... by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Aisha Buhari Confirms SaharaReporters' Story On Near Air Mishap On Way From Dubai
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha, Condemns Foreign Medical Trips By Top Government Officials, Others, Describes It As Waste Of Resources
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Use Armed Thugs, Others To Rig Ondo Governorship Election, Says APC Stalwart, Isaacs Kekemeke
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Kaduna Government Takes Bishop To Court For Saying Governor El-Rufai Will Never Be Nigeria’s President
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Thugs Attack PDP Ward Chairman In Ondo During Council Election
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Security Operatives Allegedly Acting On Orders Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Kill Shi’ite Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As IPOB, Security Operatives Clash In Enugu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Escaped From Custody —Oyo Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America President Donald Trump’s Sister Describes Him As A Liar With No Principles
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Confirms SaharaReporters' Story On Near Air Mishap On Way From Dubai
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Rearrest Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha, Condemns Foreign Medical Trips By Top Government Officials, Others, Describes It As Waste Of Resources
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Woman For Dumping Baby Inside Pit Toilet In Anambra State
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Use Armed Thugs, Others To Rig Ondo Governorship Election, Says APC Stalwart, Isaacs Kekemeke
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Kaduna Government Takes Bishop To Court For Saying Governor El-Rufai Will Never Be Nigeria’s President
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Thugs Attack PDP Ward Chairman In Ondo During Council Election
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Security Operatives Allegedly Acting On Orders Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Kill Shi’ite Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Bandits Storm Sokoto Community, Abduct Nursing Mother, Baby, New Bride, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad