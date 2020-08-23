President Donald Trump’s Sister Describes Him As A Liar With No Principles

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2020

Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of President Donald Trump, has said that the United States leader was a liar that "has no principles".

She said this in a secretly recorded audio in 2018 and 2019 obtained by the Washington Post.

Barry, a former federal judge, made demeaning comments about Trump and how he has performed as US President.

“His goddamned tweet and the lying, oh, my God,” she says in one of the recordings posted by the newspaper. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

Barry continued by saying that Trump hasn’t read her immigration opinions if he thinks she would be his ally on the border, adding that he doesn’t read in general. 

The President’s sister said she disagreed with “what they’re doing with kids at the border” and has once berated another judge for not treating an asylum seeker with respect.

In the audio, Barry also described the President as a “brat,” adding that she “did his homework for him” and “I drove him around New York City to try to get him into college.”

In a statement provided by a White House spokesperson, Trump dismissed the accusations and mourned the recent death of his younger brother, Robert, saying he would continue to miss him.

“Every day it’s something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people.

“Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before,” Trump said.

SaharaReporters, New York

