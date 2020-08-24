APC Sweeps Ondo Council Election, PDP Faults Conduct Of Exercise

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress have been declared winner in all 18 local government areas of Ondo during last weekend’s election in the state.

Chairman of Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, Prof Yomi Dinakin, who announced the final results, said the APC won the chairmanship seats in all local government areas of the state.

Dinakin revealed that the party also won 194 councillorship seats out of 198, while the results in the four remaining wards were declared inconclusive.

He explained that there was no contest in five local government areas during the exercise, adding that the APC candidates in the five councils were elected unopposed.

A total of 10 political parties took part in the council election while the main opposition parties – the Peoples Democratic Party and the Zenith Labour Party boycotted the exercise.

Meanwhile, the PDP has described the local government election on Saturday as a charade.

The election was held across the 18 local government areas of the state and was characterised with irregularities and violence. See Also Elections Violence, Irregularities, Voter Apathy Mar Ondo Local Council Election

SaharaReporters had reported how the election was marred by snatching of ballot boxes and ballot paper.

In a statement by the party's spokesperson, Kennedy Ikantu Peretti, the PDP said the local council election was marked with unpardonable brigandage.

It reads, "In thousands of polling units, neither voting materials nor ODIEC personnel were seen at about noon on election day and where they were seen, ballot papers were in short supply."

In his reaction, Chairman of APC in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, said the conduct of the election was timely, commending security agencies for ensuring safety during the exercise.