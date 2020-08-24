Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Shuns Police Invitation Over Boko Haram Comments, Heads To Court

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has approached a high court in Plateau State for the enforcement of his fundamental rights to personal liberty and fair hearing.

Mailaifa also failed to honour the invitation by the police in Abuja on Monday.

The police had last week invited Mailafia to appear at the Force Headquarters for “criminal investigation”.

Mailafia had during a radio programme said repentant Boko Haram members had revealed to him that a serving Northern governor was a commander of the terrorist group.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday in Jos, Mailafia’s legal team said the suit had been filed challenging the letter of invitation.

The legal team is also asking the court to make a judicial pronouncement on the letter.

He described the invitation as an intimidation, harassment, persecution, and witch hunt.

“The service of the letter of invitation on Dr Mailafia by the Nigeria Police Force through the office of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police Force Criminal Investigation Department is strange and alien to our extant laws and procedure.

“It is critically imperative to state that the case the Nigeria Police Force is an investigation where the name of Dr Obadiah Mailafia purportedly featured prominently can not be unconnected and unrelated with the case the DSS is investigating against him which borders on internal security

“It is sacrosanct to note also that the DSS is the only statutory body empowered by law to investigate alleged crime against internal security, not the Nigeria Police Force.

“Section 3 (a) of the security agency act eloquently stipulates this position and in consonance with the said provision, the DSS had assumed investigation into the matter. For the purpose of clarity and emphasis, the DSS is still investigating Dr Obadiah Mailafia in respect of the said matter.”