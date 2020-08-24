Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Shuns Police Invitation Over Boko Haram Comments, Heads To Court

He described the invitation as an intimidation, harassment, persecution, and witch hunt.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2020

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has approached a high court in Plateau State for the enforcement of his fundamental rights to personal liberty and fair hearing.

Mailaifa also failed to honour the invitation by the police in Abuja on Monday.

The police had last week invited Mailafia to appear at the Force Headquarters for “criminal investigation”.

Mailafia had during a radio programme said repentant Boko Haram members had revealed to him that a serving Northern governor was a commander of the terrorist group.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday in Jos, Mailafia’s legal team said the suit had been filed challenging the letter of invitation.

The legal team is also asking the court to make a judicial pronouncement on the letter.

He described the invitation as an intimidation, harassment, persecution, and witch hunt. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Police Invite Mailafia For Questioning On Monday Over Boko Haram Comments 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

“The service of the letter of invitation on Dr Mailafia by the Nigeria Police Force through the office of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police Force Criminal Investigation Department is strange and alien to our extant laws and procedure.

“It is critically imperative to state that the case the Nigeria Police Force is an investigation where the name of Dr Obadiah Mailafia purportedly featured prominently can not be unconnected and unrelated with the case the DSS is investigating against him which borders on internal security

“It is sacrosanct to note also that the DSS is the only statutory body empowered by law to investigate alleged crime against internal security, not the Nigeria Police Force.

“Section 3 (a) of the security agency act eloquently stipulates this position and in consonance with the said provision, the DSS had assumed investigation into the matter. For the purpose of clarity and emphasis, the DSS is still investigating Dr Obadiah Mailafia in respect of the said matter.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police White Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man In Back Seven Times
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Rearrest Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Soldiers Allegedly Torture Policeman To Death In Rivers State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police In Kaduna Allegedly Assault, Evict 85-year-old Retired Army Officer, Family Members On Orders Of Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Invite Mailafia For Questioning On Monday Over Boko Haram Comments
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Cleric, Three Others With Human Skull In Ogun
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As IPOB, Security Operatives Clash In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police White Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man In Back Seven Times
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor El-Rufai’s Aide Involved In Accident On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Escaped From Custody —Oyo Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Condemns Boko Haram Attack On United Nations Building In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Mali Mali Soldiers Agree To Release President, Want Three-Year Stay In Power
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNILAG Names Prof Folasade Ogunsola As New Acting Vice Chancellor
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Agriculture Nigerian Government Borrows 5,000MT Of Grains From ECOWAS To Feed Citizens
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos State Commissioner For Health Tests Positive COVID-19
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Activists Seek Intervention Of US Government Over ‘City Detention’ Of Sowore During Demonstration At Embassy
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America President Donald Trump’s Sister Describes Him As A Liar With No Principles
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC Sweeps Ondo Council Election, PDP Faults Conduct Of Exercise
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad