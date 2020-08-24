President Buhari Condemns Boko Haram Attack On United Nations Building In Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has again condemned the attack on the office of the United Nations by Boko Haram terrorists in 2011.

A car filled with explosives had on August 21, 2011, rammed into the building, setting off an explosion that killed 23 UN staff, including Nigerians in the first suicide bomb attack in Nigeria.

Witnesses said the car ran through various gates leading to the UN main building as armed guards opened fire to stop it.

President Buhari receives representatives of UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and Heads of UN Agencies in Nigeria

Days later, the then spokesperson for Boko Haram, Abu Kaka, who is believed to have been killed by the military, claimed credit for the attack on behalf of his group.

The bombing, which levelled the lower floor of the facility, left 76 people injured.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja when he received a delegation led by the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, President Buhari noted that the attack by the terrorists was regrettable.

He, however, said the reconstruction of the UN building by the government was in full appreciation of the work of the international organisation.

He also welcomed commendations by the UN on efforts to restore security, strengthen institutions against corruption, improve health facilities, and rebuilding of the multilateral institution’s office.

He said, “Thank you for what you have been doing in the country, especially for women and children. I am glad you have put together a dedicated team to work with us.

“I am very impressed with the number of programmes you are carrying out, and I hope that our ministers will continue to cooperate with you.”
 

