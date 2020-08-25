Christian Nominated For Chairmanship Of National Population Commission Finally Replaced With Muslim

In another letter dated August 21, Isa, an Hausa-Fulani also from Nasarawa State, was named as NPC Chairman while Agara was downgraded to a member of the commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 25, 2020

Ali Silas Agara, a Christian nominated to take over as Chairman of National Population Commission, has been finally replaced with a Muslim, Hon Kwarra Nasiru Isa.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in two separate letters dated March 20 and August 12, 2020, nominated Agara, a former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, to head the NPC.

The letter by the President also contained names of individuals, who will serve as members of the commission for five years as stipulated by federal character.

Silas Ali Agara

Others recommended alongside Agara are Muhammed Chuso A. Dottijo, member from Sokoto; Alhaji Razaq Gidado, member from Kwara; Ibrahim Mohammed, member from Bauchi; Joseph Kwai Shazin, member from FCT; Engineer Bala Almu Banya, member from Katsina; and Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, member from Lagos.

“The positions to which appointments are to be made include the office of the Chairman from Nassarawa State, four new commissioners representing Sokoto, Kwara, Bauchi and the FCT, as well as the renewal of the appointment of others,” one of the letters by the President reads.

     

But in another letter dated August 21, Isa, an Hausa-Fulani also from Nasarawa State, was named as NPC Chairman while Agara was downgraded to a member of the commission.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how some officials within the Nigerian Government were not contented with Agara’s nomination being a Christian. See Also Politics Nigerian Government Officials Plot To Replace Christian Nominated For Chairmanship Of National Population Commission With Muslim 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

A government source confirmed to SaharaReporters that Abdullahi Sule is among top Northern Muslims, who worked against a Christian being appointed to head the commission.

“Governor of Nassarawa and Chief of Staff told Buhari not to handover NPC to a Christian,” the source said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Giving Buhari A Long Leash; Setting Him Up For Failure By Moses E. Ochonu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Adversary George Uboh For Fraud Trial In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Things Fall Apart: Afenifere Foremost Leader, Fasoranti Quits Position Over Internal Wrangling
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Pius Adesanmi Da Bi Mo Se Da! By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Medical Director, 4 Others For N84.8 Million Scam
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Full Details Of TSA: Dino Melaye Misleads Nigerian Senate On N25 Billion Claim
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Condemns Boko Haram Attack On United Nations Building In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As IPOB, Security Operatives Clash In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor El-Rufai’s Aide Involved In Accident On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police White Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man In Back Seven Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Stop Sending Your Children To Schools In Northern Cyprus, They Are Killing Blacks, Nigerian Government Warns Parents
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Mali Mali Soldiers Agree To Release President, Want Three-Year Stay In Power
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Escaped From Custody —Oyo Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Shuns Police Invitation Over Boko Haram Comments, Heads To Court
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Agriculture Nigerian Government Borrows 5,000MT Of Grains From ECOWAS To Feed Citizens
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal President Trump’s Ally, Falwell, Resigns Over Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Activists Seek Intervention Of US Government Over ‘City Detention’ Of Sowore During Demonstration At Embassy
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Returnees Recount Attempted Rape In Lebanon, Struggle To Resettle Home
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad