Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference

Fani-Kayode, who recently took a tour of some South-South and South-East states, described the journalist as ‘very stupid’ for asking such a question.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 25, 2020

Former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode, has attacked a journalist working with Daily Trust newspaper for asking the source of funding of his recent tours.

In a video seen by SaharaReporters, Fani-Kayode, who recently took a tour of some South-South and South-East states, described the journalist as ‘very stupid’ for asking such a question.

The journalist had during a press conference in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, asked him if he was being bankrolled by any politician or political group – a question that attracted verbal assault from the ex-minister.

“I’m saying this live on TV, put that thing down, what kind of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to? I will not take any further questions from this man. Who you do think you are talking to? Go and report yourself to your publisher. I don’t want to take questions from this man, very stupid.

“I could see from your face before you got here how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. I’m not a poor man and will never be, bankroll who? A former minister, a lawyer, don’t ever try that with me again, see me well, don’t ever. You are very rude, it’s not the standard of Daily Trust at all and I will report you to your publisher,” he said.

This will be the second time within four days Fani-Kayode will be attacking journalists, who dared asking a similar question.

