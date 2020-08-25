John Momoh Appointed As UNILAG Acting Governing Council Chairman

Founder of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, has been appointed as Acting Chairman of UNILAG Governing Council.

This was contained in a letter dated August 21, 2020 with reference number FME/PS/606/C.1/III/129 and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono.

Momoh has been tasked to convene an emergency council meeting to approve the nomination of the Acting Vice-Chancellor for the university, Prof Folasade Ogunsola.

The letter reads, "I am directed to request you to convene an emergency meeting of the governing council to consider and, if found suitable, approve the Senate nomination of the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos in line with the enabling Act.

“You are to preside at the meeting in the absence of the substantive pro-chancellor/chairman of council who has had to recuse himself in line with the visitor’s directives.

“You are to also submit a report on the decision of the council to the visitor through the honourable minister of education immediately thereafter.”

