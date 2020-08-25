Nigerian Army Attacks ISWAP Hideouts In Borno, Many Insurgents Feared Killed

The Air Task Force dispatched an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the two locations, scoring devastating hits

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 25, 2020

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Tuesday said several key leaders and fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province were killed during an air strike at Kirta Wulgo and Sabon Tumbun in the Northern part of Borno State.

John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, made this known in a statement.

The statement reads in part, “The missions were conducted on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that some ISWAP leaders and fighters had relocated to Sabon Tumbun due to the impact of the recent air strikes at the nearby island settlement of Tumbuma Baba.

“Similarly, up to 15 high-ranking ISWAP commanders along with scores of their fighters were harboured at Kirta Wulgo, which serves as administrative headquarters and training camp for ISWAP.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the two locations, scoring devastating hits leading to the elimination of several of the terrorists.

“Prominent terrorists’ leaders, including Abu Imraana, ISWAP Naval Commander, as well as Mallam Ibrahim and Mallam Abba are believed to be among the many ISWAP casualties.”

SaharaReporters, New York

