UNILAG Governing Council Approves Ogunsola As Acting VC

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos has approved the election of Prof Folasade Ogunsola as Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution at a virtual meeting held by members of the council with Dr John Momoh presiding as the Acting Chairman.

The council has also forwarded her name to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is a Visitor at the university for approval.

The meeting was conducted ahead of the inauguration of a visitation panel to probe the affairs of the university from 2017 till date by Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, scheduled for Abuja on Wednesday.

Ogunsola emerged Acting VC on Monday when she was voted in by the Senate of the institution after polling 135 votes to Prof Ben Oghojafor, who polled 31 votes at an emergency meeting.

Ogunsola is a professor of Medical Microbiology and is the first woman to head the 58-year-old university.