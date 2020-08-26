Insecurity: Ohanaeze, Ijaw, OPC, Arewa, Others Form New Youth Group

The mismanagement of the national economy and global corruption index, which places Nigeria in a ridiculous position, is among factors the group said triggered the formation of the new platform.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2020

Over 60 associations in Nigeria have come together to form of a non-partisan, broad-based national platform for all citizens with the aim to promote peace and national stability. 

In a communique obtained by SaharaReporters, the organisers said that the new platform became a necessity following the rate of insecurity and incessant killings in the country.

The group, which comprises Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Journalists for Democratic Rights, Ohanaeze  Ndigbo Youth Council, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide amongst others, welcomes socio-cultural, labour, trade, professionals,  businessmen, students and women, the intelligentsia and civil society groups of the young generation of Nigeria. 

The new coalition agreed to advocate and demand the strengthening of democratic institutions to safeguard democracy and guarantee human rights.

The group also urged young Nigerians to insist on the emergence of a visionary and dynamic leadership in the country made up of people not above age 70.

Other groups at the meeting are Oodua Peoples Congress, Oodua Liberation Movement, Nigerian Human Rights Community, Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria, Agbekoya, Peace and Development Project, Areas Citizens Action for Change, Northern Emancipation Network, labour movement, women groups, students and farmers associations from across the country.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

