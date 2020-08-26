Mali Suspended From Francophone Organisation

The international community has increased pressure on the military junta that seized power in Mali as the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie suspended the country from its membership, AFP reports.

Its leadership agreed that it would maintain any cooperation that helps the civilian population and a transition to democracy.

The decision came a day after envoys from ECOWAS and the new military leaders said they had failed to agree on a timetable to return Mali to democratic rule.

The OIF also called for the liberation of the ousted President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who stepped down from power last week after the military revolt, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

They called for the establishment, as soon as possible, of “a transition government led by a civilian authority”.

The OIF said it would be sending a high-delegation to Mali in the coming days.

However, the international community has already condemned the August 18 coup and ECOWAS has suspended Mali from its ranks.

