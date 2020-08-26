Nigerian Army Cautions Soldiers Over Alleged Killings Of DSS Operatives By IPOB Members, Directs Them To Wear Mufti In Public

Following the alleged killings of two operatives of the Department of State Services by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Enugu State, Nigerian Army authority has directed troops on internal security duties to be cautious in their dealings with members of the public.

SaharaReporters had on Sunday reported how a team of security operatives clashed with Biafra agitators at Emene in Enugu.

Members of the group were meeting peacefully when police officers arrived the scene to arrest them.

A violent clash led to the deployment of a team of security operatives, with many feared dead in the aftermath. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As IPOB, Security Operatives Clash In Enugu

In an internal signal dispatched to different formations and unit commanders, the Nigerian Army asked all troops to be at alert and avoid individual movement in uniforms outside the barracks.

“Following the killings of two DSS personnel at Emene and subsequent attack on Keystone Station at AWGU LGA by suspected IPOB members in Enugu State, I am directed to place troops on high state of alert.

"This is necessary to avert any attack by IPOB members on troops/loc in the aor. Furthermore, on no account must troops allow their weapons to be taken away by criminal elements.

"Commanders at all levels must make deliberate efforts to sensitise troops under command to maintain alertness and avoid individual movement in uniforms outside the barracks for now. Please treat very important and act,” the signal reads.