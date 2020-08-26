Nigerian Army Cautions Soldiers Over Alleged Killings Of DSS Operatives By IPOB Members, Directs Them To Wear Mufti In Public

In an internal signal dispatched to different formations and unit commanders, the Nigerian Army asked all troops to be at alert and avoid individual movement in uniforms outside the barracks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2020

Following the alleged killings of two operatives of the Department of State Services by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Enugu State, Nigerian Army authority has directed troops on internal security duties to be cautious in their dealings with members of the public.

SaharaReporters had on Sunday reported how a team of security operatives clashed with Biafra agitators at Emene in Enugu.

Members of the group were meeting peacefully when police officers arrived the scene to arrest them.

A violent clash led to the deployment of a team of security operatives, with many feared dead in the aftermath. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As IPOB, Security Operatives Clash In Enugu 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

In an internal signal dispatched to different formations and unit commanders, the Nigerian Army asked all troops to be at alert and avoid individual movement in uniforms outside the barracks.

“Following the killings of two DSS personnel at Emene and subsequent attack on Keystone Station at AWGU LGA by suspected IPOB members in Enugu State, I am directed to place troops on high state of alert.

"This is necessary to avert any attack by IPOB members on troops/loc in the aor. Furthermore, on no account must troops allow their weapons to be taken away by criminal elements. 

"Commanders at all levels must make deliberate efforts to sensitise troops under command to maintain alertness and avoid individual movement in uniforms outside the barracks for now. Please treat very important and act,” the signal reads.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Nigerian Army Attacks ISWAP Hideouts In Borno, Many Insurgents Feared Killed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Arrests 160 Suspected Bandits, Kills Three In Zamfara
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Aisha Wakil In Military Custody For Interrogation
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Haram And The West’s Intervention By Kola Ibrahim
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Terrorists Carry Out Fresh Abduction Of Dozens Of Travelers On Maiduguri-Damboa Road
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Troops Nabbed Another 7 Herdsmen Destroying Farmlands
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Resigns From NIPSS
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Free Speech I Owe Nobody Apology, Fani-Kayode Says As Outrage Greets Verbal Assault Of Nigerian Journalist
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Ex Nigerian Minister, Fani Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion FFK: Political Prostitute That Won’t Go Away By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: Ohanaeze, Ijaw, OPC, Arewa, Others Form New Youth Group
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Pandemonium In Lagos As Task Force Official Kill Commercial Bus Driver, Conductor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Environment Fire Guts Access Bank In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion What If Femi Fani-Kayode, Mr Short Fuse, Was Buhari? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Lists Nine Focus Areas For Remaining Part Of Tenure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier Gives El-Rufai 24-hour Ultimatum To Repair Demolished House, Demands Compensation
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights Falana Writes Minister Of Interior, Aregbesola, Seeks Immediate Release Of Six Prisoners Transferred From Thailand Abandoned At Kirikiri
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad