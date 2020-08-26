Nigerian Government Approves N722.3m For Forensic Audit Of NDDC

The auditors were also mandated to look into the 12,000 abandoned projects by the NDDC in the Niger Delta.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2020

The Federal Executive Council has approved N722.3m for the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this on Wednesday after the virtual FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Akpabio, the field auditors will undertake a complete forensic exercise of the NDDC activities in their respective states of assignments and ascertain total funds and resources paid to contractors for all projects.

They would also compare the total amount of resources expended with the value of what was delivered to the commission and establish if such value is commensurate with the resources expended.

He disclosed that the auditors were also mandated to look into the 12,000 abandoned projects by the NDDC in the Niger Delta.

He said, “By the time I assume office in August 2019, we discovered there was no budget for the NDDC for the year 2019 up to that September.

“So, we submitted two budgets in November to the National Assembly. And it took quite a while until in April. The budget details were given out to the NDDC in April, to end 31st of May, less than six weeks.

“Unfortunately, the National Assembly is right now on leave and the budget of NDDC for 2020 has not been passed. So, to enable us to move forward with the exercise and complete it on time, Mr President graciously directed and approved that the payment for the forensic exercise should be undertaken through the Presidency.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Unilag Probe: Was Former Vice Chancellor Ogundipe Caught With Hand In The Cookie Jar?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Standards Organisation Of Nigeria Destroys Low Quality Products In Lagos, Threaten To Jail Importers Of Fake Items
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME NIMC Director In Court For Raping Two-year-old Girl
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Corruption Mountain Of Fire General Overseer, Olukoya, Confirms £150,000 Fraud In Church, Fails To Report £1m Theft
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Convoy Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Ex Nigerian Minister, Fani Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME I Killed Another Woman After My Escape --Ibadan Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Pandemonium In Lagos As Task Force Official Kill Commercial Bus Driver, Conductor
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Energy Nigerians To Pay More For Electricity As President Buhari Approves Implementation Of New Tariff
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Resigns From NIPSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections PDP Raises Alarm Ahead Of Supreme Court Judgment On Kogi Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Cautions Soldiers Over Alleged Killings Of DSS Operatives By IPOB Members, Directs Them To Wear Mufti In Public
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Mompha Regains Freedom, Drops Suit Against EFCC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech I Owe Nobody Apology, Fani-Kayode Says As Outrage Greets Verbal Assault Of Nigerian Journalist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Afenifere, Others Reject Control Of Amotekun By Nigeria's Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal President Buhari Proposes One-year Limit For Criminal Cases In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad