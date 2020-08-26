Nigerian Government Approves N722.3m For Forensic Audit Of NDDC

The Federal Executive Council has approved N722.3m for the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this on Wednesday after the virtual FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Akpabio, the field auditors will undertake a complete forensic exercise of the NDDC activities in their respective states of assignments and ascertain total funds and resources paid to contractors for all projects.

They would also compare the total amount of resources expended with the value of what was delivered to the commission and establish if such value is commensurate with the resources expended.

He disclosed that the auditors were also mandated to look into the 12,000 abandoned projects by the NDDC in the Niger Delta.

He said, “By the time I assume office in August 2019, we discovered there was no budget for the NDDC for the year 2019 up to that September.

“So, we submitted two budgets in November to the National Assembly. And it took quite a while until in April. The budget details were given out to the NDDC in April, to end 31st of May, less than six weeks.

“Unfortunately, the National Assembly is right now on leave and the budget of NDDC for 2020 has not been passed. So, to enable us to move forward with the exercise and complete it on time, Mr President graciously directed and approved that the payment for the forensic exercise should be undertaken through the Presidency.”