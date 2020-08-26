Nigerian University Lecturers Urges Government To Reopen Tertiary Institutions

The Nigerian Government has been asked to reopen tertiary institutions in the country by lecturers under the umbrella of Congress of University Academic, a breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

This was made known by the congress through a statement on Wednesday after its National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja.

The statement reads, “The meeting called on the government to reopen universities as soon as possible as CONUA members are ready to resume work while lecturers urged FG to reopen universities as soon as possible.

“CONUA further stated that the education sector cannot continue to stagnate, as it appears that COVID-19 would continue to be a threat and we must, in the circumstance, learn to strive to lead our normal life.”

The congress also condemned alleged intimidation and harassment of some of its members by “some university administrations and some other unions within the universities”.