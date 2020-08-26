Nigerian University Lecturers Urges Government To Reopen Tertiary Institutions

The meeting called on the government to reopen universities as soon as possible as CONUA members are ready to resume work while lecturers urged FG to reopen universities as soon as possible.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2020

The Nigerian Government has been asked to reopen tertiary institutions in the country by lecturers under the umbrella of Congress of University Academic, a breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

This was made known by the congress through a statement on Wednesday after its National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja.

The statement reads, “The meeting called on the government to reopen universities as soon as possible as CONUA members are ready to resume work while lecturers urged FG to reopen universities as soon as possible.

“CONUA further stated that the education sector cannot continue to stagnate, as it appears that COVID-19 would continue to be a threat and we must, in the circumstance, learn to strive to lead our normal life.”

The congress also condemned alleged intimidation and harassment of some of its members by “some university administrations and some other unions within the universities”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Unilag Probe: Was Former Vice Chancellor Ogundipe Caught With Hand In The Cookie Jar?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education UNILAG Crisis: Nigerian Government Inaugurates Special Visitation Panel
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Stop Sending Your Children To Schools In Northern Cyprus, They Are Killing Blacks, Nigerian Government Warns Parents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education John Momoh Appointed As UNILAG Acting Governing Council Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Sacked UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Withdraws Court Case Against Babalakin, Others
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Education UNILAG Governing Council Approves Ogunsola As Acting VC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Resigns From NIPSS
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Free Speech I Owe Nobody Apology, Fani-Kayode Says As Outrage Greets Verbal Assault Of Nigerian Journalist
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Ex Nigerian Minister, Fani Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion FFK: Political Prostitute That Won’t Go Away By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: Ohanaeze, Ijaw, OPC, Arewa, Others Form New Youth Group
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Cautions Soldiers Over Alleged Killings Of DSS Operatives By IPOB Members, Directs Them To Wear Mufti In Public
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Pandemonium In Lagos As Task Force Official Kill Commercial Bus Driver, Conductor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Environment Fire Guts Access Bank In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion What If Femi Fani-Kayode, Mr Short Fuse, Was Buhari? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Lists Nine Focus Areas For Remaining Part Of Tenure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier Gives El-Rufai 24-hour Ultimatum To Repair Demolished House, Demands Compensation
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad