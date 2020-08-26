NUPENG Suspends Planned Nationwide Strike As Chevron Recalls Retrenched Workers

NUPENG reiterates that the suspension of the strike ultimatum is not a total call off but respect to ongoing discussions

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2020

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has suspended its planned nationwide strike scheduled for Thursday, August 27, after Chevron Nigeria Limited and its contractors agreed to immediately unconditionally recall 175 workers retrenched last week.

Last week Thursday, NUPENG issued a seven-day strike notice, demanding a recall of the workers sacked through WhatsAppmessages to their mobile phones, failing which members nationwide would down tools and begin an indefinite nationwide strike.

A concise statement by President and General-Secretary of the union, Prince Williams Akporeha, and Afolabi Olawale, explained that the suspension was sequel to “the immediate recall and reinstatement of the sacked workers and the on-going discussions to quickly resolve other outstanding issues.

“However, NUPENG reiterates that the suspension of the strike ultimatum is not a total call off but respect to ongoing discussions the union is having with Chevron and it contractors over all the issues at stake believing that management will act in good faith and decently in line with principles of social dialogue.

“The leadership of the union appreciates all relevant government agencies for their quick interventions on the matters in dispute.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As IPOB, Security Operatives Clash In Enugu
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Human Rights Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier Gives El-Rufai 24-hour Ultimatum To Repair Demolished House, Demands Compensation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Falana Writes Minister Of Interior, Aregbesola, Seeks Immediate Release Of Six Prisoners Transferred From Thailand Abandoned At Kirikiri
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion When Will Jonathan Go To Chibok? By Charles Ofoji
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
"Inside the Diaspora with Fatima" Eps. 11 : The #BringBackOurGirls Campaign And The Call For Action
Opinion "Inside the Diaspora with Fatima" Eps. 11 : The #BringBackOurGirls Campaign And The Call For Action
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Human Rights Zuma Calls For Cessation Of Israeli-Hamas Hostilities
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Ex Nigerian Minister, Fani Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME I Killed Another Woman After My Escape --Ibadan Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Pandemonium In Lagos As Task Force Official Kill Commercial Bus Driver, Conductor
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Energy Nigerians To Pay More For Electricity As President Buhari Approves Implementation Of New Tariff
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Resigns From NIPSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections PDP Raises Alarm Ahead Of Supreme Court Judgment On Kogi Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Cautions Soldiers Over Alleged Killings Of DSS Operatives By IPOB Members, Directs Them To Wear Mufti In Public
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Mompha Regains Freedom, Drops Suit Against EFCC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech I Owe Nobody Apology, Fani-Kayode Says As Outrage Greets Verbal Assault Of Nigerian Journalist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Afenifere, Others Reject Control Of Amotekun By Nigeria's Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal President Buhari Proposes One-year Limit For Criminal Cases In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad