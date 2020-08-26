NUPENG Suspends Planned Nationwide Strike As Chevron Recalls Retrenched Workers

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has suspended its planned nationwide strike scheduled for Thursday, August 27, after Chevron Nigeria Limited and its contractors agreed to immediately unconditionally recall 175 workers retrenched last week.

Last week Thursday, NUPENG issued a seven-day strike notice, demanding a recall of the workers sacked through WhatsAppmessages to their mobile phones, failing which members nationwide would down tools and begin an indefinite nationwide strike.

A concise statement by President and General-Secretary of the union, Prince Williams Akporeha, and Afolabi Olawale, explained that the suspension was sequel to “the immediate recall and reinstatement of the sacked workers and the on-going discussions to quickly resolve other outstanding issues.

“However, NUPENG reiterates that the suspension of the strike ultimatum is not a total call off but respect to ongoing discussions the union is having with Chevron and it contractors over all the issues at stake believing that management will act in good faith and decently in line with principles of social dialogue.

“The leadership of the union appreciates all relevant government agencies for their quick interventions on the matters in dispute.”