Pandemonium In Lagos As Task Force Official Kill Commercial Bus Driver, Conductor

The incident followed the killings of a commercial bus driver and conductor by task force officials for yet to be ascertained reasons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2020

For more than two hours, there were tense scenes in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State after members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers clashed with officials of Lagos State Task Force.

Many people sustained severe wounds during the fracas, which escalated to the Alakuko area of the city.

Vehicles including police vans were also destroyed during the crisis.

