PDP Raises Alarm Ahead Of Supreme Court Judgment On Kogi Election

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Kogi State has raised the alarm ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the 2019 Kogi governorship election.

In a statement by Comrade Austin Usman Okai, the party alleged that judges were under pressure to play along with Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

According to the group, Bello “dared party faithful in Kogi State with the impression that they have a bad case”.

The group urged the apex court to stand firm against the alleged manipulations of the judiciary by the Kogi governor.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday fixed August 31 to give judgment in the appeal brought before it by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Musa Wada.

