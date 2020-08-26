Policemen Burnt Their Vehicle To Frame Us, Islamic Movement In Nigeria Says, Calls For Probe

The group also claimed scores escaped with varying degrees of injuries from police bullets with several cars belonging to the mourners vandalised and houses torched by policemen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2020

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate the alleged setting on fire of a police operational vehicle on Saturday in Kaduna.

The group in a petition written to the IGP and signed by President of the Movement’s Media Forum, Ibrahim Musa, called on Adamu to set up an investigative panel with a view to unravelling circumstances leading to the setting on fire of a Kaduna police command vehicle.

IMN accused the police in Kaduna of attacking a group of its members without provocation and was seen setting their vehicle on fire.

The group also claimed scores escaped with varying degrees of injuries from police bullets with several cars belonging to the mourners vandalised and houses torched by policemen.

Musa said, “Policemen were caught on camera setting their own operational vehicle ablaze shortly after they opened fire on the Ashura mourners, killing three people and wounding dozens of others. Many other vehicles belonging to members of the Islamic Movement were also vandalized by the rampaging policemen, who also set houses ablaze and made a number of arrests.”

“It was not immediately clear why policemen would deliberately set their own vehicle on fire but it might not be unconnected with their attempts at framing up members of the Islamic Movement, who were solemnly mourning the brutal murder of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad as is done in many parts of the Islamic world each year during this period.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier Gives El-Rufai 24-hour Ultimatum To Repair Demolished House, Demands Compensation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Falana Writes Minister Of Interior, Aregbesola, Seeks Immediate Release Of Six Prisoners Transferred From Thailand Abandoned At Kirikiri
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As IPOB, Security Operatives Clash In Enugu
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Human Rights NUPENG Suspends Planned Nationwide Strike As Chevron Recalls Retrenched Workers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Letter To Chibok School Abductees By Mukhtar Jarmajo
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Human Rights Armed Operatives Abduct Nigerian Journalist In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Resigns From NIPSS
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Ex Nigerian Minister, Fani Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech I Owe Nobody Apology, Fani-Kayode Says As Outrage Greets Verbal Assault Of Nigerian Journalist
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion FFK: Political Prostitute That Won’t Go Away By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: Ohanaeze, Ijaw, OPC, Arewa, Others Form New Youth Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Cautions Soldiers Over Alleged Killings Of DSS Operatives By IPOB Members, Directs Them To Wear Mufti In Public
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Pandemonium In Lagos As Task Force Official Kill Commercial Bus Driver, Conductor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Environment Fire Guts Access Bank In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion What If Femi Fani-Kayode, Mr Short Fuse, Was Buhari? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Lists Nine Focus Areas For Remaining Part Of Tenure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier Gives El-Rufai 24-hour Ultimatum To Repair Demolished House, Demands Compensation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad