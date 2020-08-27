Akpabio Should Not Be Allowed To Supervise NDDC’s Forensic Audit —Niger Delta Group

He described the audit exercise of NDDC as a sham, saying the process was arranged to protect Akpabio and his cronies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2020

A group under the aegis of Niger Delta Renaissance Coalition has rejected the supervision of the Niger Delta Development Commission’s forensic audit by Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio. 

Comrade Godknows Sotonye, National Coordinator of the group, in a statement accused Akpabio of manipulating the process of recruiting the forensic auditors in order to cover up his tracks and those of his allies and contractors in the transactions to be audited. 

Sotonye said Akpabio was bent on arriving at a predetermined outcome to exonerate him and his allies in the forensic audit report. 

He described the audit exercise of NDDC as a sham, saying the process was arranged to protect Akpabio and his cronies. 

Stating reasons why Akpabio should not be allowed to supervise the NDDC audit, the group alleged that he single-handedly picked nine audit firms and proceeded to get the Bureau of Public Procurement to give him a Certificate of No Objection to engage the firms for the forensic audit of the NDDC.

The group named Ema and Young, G.E Osagie and Co, Sunny Okon and Co, Abuchi E.O. Ogbeji and Co, Alliance Consulting and Digital Solutions, Sada Idris and Co, E. Field Associates Services, Discovery Cycle Professionals, BBC Professions as the audit firms allegedly handpicked by Akpabio for the exercise.
 

