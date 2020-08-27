BREAKING: Nigerian Government Postpones Resumption Date For International Flights

The announcement was made on Thursday evening by the Ministry of Aviation during the Presidential briefing on COVID-19.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2020

The Nigerian Government has postponed the date for the resumption of international flights. 

The announcement was made on Thursday evening by the Ministry of Aviation during the Presidential briefing on COVID-19. 

Announcing the news on Twitter, the ministry wrote, “Regret to announce that the international flights resumption earlier scheduled for 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020.”

