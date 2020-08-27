BREAKING: President Buhari Sacks Prof Dokubo, Appoints Dikio As Coordinator Amnesty Programme

Prof Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the programme.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday sacked Prof Charles Dokubo from his role as Coordinator, Amnesty Programme.

The President said the sack was to take immediate effect as he also approved the appointment of Milland Dixion Dikio as Interim Administrator, Amnesty Programme, with effect from August 21, 2020.

Making the announcement, spokesperson for Buhari, Garba Shehu, said, “Prof Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the programme.

"President Buhari appreciates the services of Prof Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Former Niger Delta Militants Protest Against NDDC For Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Youth Group Slam President Buhari’s Ruthless Plan To Deal With Vandals
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force Launches 'Offensive' Operations Against Niger Delta Avengers
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Avengers Meet Oil Minister Kachikwu At Delta State Government House
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Niger Delta MEND, Ajumogobia Reach Truce, Declare Commitment To Dialogue With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insurgency Stop Calling Criminals Avengers, NDA Spokesman Says
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption ICPC Arrests 25 FRSC, VIO Officials, Others For Driver License Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Parade Killers Of UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Murdered While Reading Inside Church
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency I Can’t Go To My Village Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Slaughtered 75 Residents Like Animals In One Night –Borno Senator
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME I Killed Another Woman After My Escape --Ibadan Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections DSS Storms PDP Youth Leader, Austin Okhai’s Residence Over Forthcoming Supreme Court Ruling On Election Of Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Mompha Regains Freedom, Drops Suit Against EFCC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Business Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, Becomes World’s First Person Worth $200bn
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Business Nigeria’s Adesina Re-elected AfDB President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Energy Nigerians To Pay More For Electricity As President Buhari Approves Implementation Of New Tariff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections PDP Raises Alarm Ahead Of Supreme Court Judgment On Kogi Election
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Military Says Over 400 Terrorists Surrender In Nasarawa, Bomb Factory Destroyed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad