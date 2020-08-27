BREAKING: President Buhari Sacks Prof Dokubo, Appoints Dikio As Coordinator Amnesty Programme

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday sacked Prof Charles Dokubo from his role as Coordinator, Amnesty Programme.

The President said the sack was to take immediate effect as he also approved the appointment of Milland Dixion Dikio as Interim Administrator, Amnesty Programme, with effect from August 21, 2020.

Making the announcement, spokesperson for Buhari, Garba Shehu, said, “Prof Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the programme.

"President Buhari appreciates the services of Prof Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.”

