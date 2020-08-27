Ex-UNILAG Governing Council Member Calls For Transparency In Visitation Panel's Investigation

Illegality cannot cure purported lack of due process. All these are happening with the apparent collusion of enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Federal Ministry of Education.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2020

A former University of Lagos Governing Council member, Prof Boniface Oye-Adeniran, has urged the Presidential Visitation Panel to the institution to allow a public hearing for transparency purpose.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Friday directed the setting up of a special Visitation Panel to look into the crisis rocking the university.

Oye-Adeniran also tasked members of the panel not to go beyond the two weeks it was given to do its work.

He said, “The Senate that recommended the Acting VC was neither called by a VC nor by the Registrar, Secretary of the Senate, as the amended University of Lagos Act demands. The vouncil that ratified also was improperly constituted and did not form a quorum.

“You cannot be complaining of lack of due process and at the same time be breaking the law and the standing orders of the Governing Council. Illegality cannot cure purported lack of due process. All these are happening with the apparent collusion of enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Federal Ministry of Education.

"This is a deliberate plan to derail the anti-corruption policy of the Federal Government. Nigerians and international community are watching.

“I am an incurable optimist that Nigeria shall one day overcome the massive corruption of bold and  shameless public servants."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

