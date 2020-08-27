Falana Writes Central Bank Of Nigeria, Demands Beneficiaries Of N338.6bn COVID-19 Intervention Fund

The CBN in a letter dated 26 August, 2020, however, requested for time to provide him with the information he asked for.

by Sahara Reporters Aug 27, 2020

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has written a letter to the Central Bank of Nigeria, demanding detailed information on how the N338.6bn COVID-19 fund was spent.

Falana made the request in a letter dated August 17, 2020.

The letter reads, “Our attention has been drawn to an online report relating to the disbursement of the sum of the sum of N338.66bn as Coronavirus (COVID-19) intervention fund to beneficiaries across Nigerian states.

“Since the report did not capture the details of persons who benefitted from the disbursement of the funds, we hereby request in line with Section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act that you avail us with the details of the disbursement.

“Having made this application in line with the Freedom of Information Act, you are requested to provide the said information within seven days of the receipt of this letter failing which shall not hesitate to commence a legal action against you.”

The CBN in a letter dated 26 August, 2020, however, requested for time to provide him with the information he asked for.

The CBN's response to Falana’s letter was signed by Director of Corporate Secretariat/slSecretary to the Board, John Onojah.

“We refer to your letter dated 17th August, 2020 on the above matter and wish to inform you that the request is being processed and we will revert to you as soon as possible,” the apex bank said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Economy Nigerian Senate Demands Probe Of $18bn NLNG Dividend To NNPC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Economy President Buhari Arrives In Iran Ahead Of GECF Summit
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Okonjo-Iweala Chooses Personal Attacks To Cover Up Corruption, Femi Falana Says
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Buhari And The Solution To The Nigerian Currency Quagmire  By Femi Pedro
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy New Niger Delta Militant Group Dares Buhari, Vows To Cripple Nigeria's Economy
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Group Urges Nigerians To Protest Fuel Price Hike, IMF Policies, Demand Socialism
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Postpones Resumption Date For International Flights
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Islam I Won’t Waste A Minute Signing Death Warrant Of Musician Accused Of Blasphemy --Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency I Can’t Go To My Village Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Slaughtered 75 Residents Like Animals In One Night –Borno Senator
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Arrests 25 FRSC, VIO Officials, Others For Driver License Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ousted Malian President Regains Freedom
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Parade Killers Of UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Murdered While Reading Inside Church
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections DSS Storms PDP Youth Leader, Austin Okhai’s Residence Over Forthcoming Supreme Court Ruling On Election Of Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Military Says Over 400 Terrorists Surrender In Nasarawa, Bomb Factory Destroyed
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME I Killed Another Woman After My Escape --Ibadan Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Martin Luther King’s ‘MIGHTY STREAM OF RIGHTEOUSNESS’ By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Uncovers Fake Delegates List At PENGASSAN Election, Alleges Plot To Foist Candidate On Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Not Sincere With Fight Against Insecurity, Says Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad