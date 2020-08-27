Falana Writes Central Bank Of Nigeria, Demands Beneficiaries Of N338.6bn COVID-19 Intervention Fund

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has written a letter to the Central Bank of Nigeria, demanding detailed information on how the N338.6bn COVID-19 fund was spent.

Falana made the request in a letter dated August 17, 2020.

The letter reads, “Our attention has been drawn to an online report relating to the disbursement of the sum of the sum of N338.66bn as Coronavirus (COVID-19) intervention fund to beneficiaries across Nigerian states.

“Since the report did not capture the details of persons who benefitted from the disbursement of the funds, we hereby request in line with Section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act that you avail us with the details of the disbursement.

“Having made this application in line with the Freedom of Information Act, you are requested to provide the said information within seven days of the receipt of this letter failing which shall not hesitate to commence a legal action against you.”

The CBN in a letter dated 26 August, 2020, however, requested for time to provide him with the information he asked for.

The CBN's response to Falana’s letter was signed by Director of Corporate Secretariat/slSecretary to the Board, John Onojah.

“We refer to your letter dated 17th August, 2020 on the above matter and wish to inform you that the request is being processed and we will revert to you as soon as possible,” the apex bank said.

