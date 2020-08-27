I Can’t Go To My Village Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Slaughtered 75 Residents Like Animals In One Night –Borno Senator

Lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, has revealed that attacks by Boko Haram insurgents was on the increase.

Ndume made this known on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by Senate Committee on Special Duties and the North East Development Commission in Maiduguri, capital of Borno.

Ali Ndume

The senator narrated how Boko Haram terrorists killed 75 members of his community in Gwoza Local Government Area in one night.

He said he can’t go to his home town again because it was not safe.

Ndume said, “If the senate committee would take time during their stay to go round some of the camps and even the nearby Konduga Local Government Area, we would all better appreciate what the people are facing.

“Even as a serving senator, I still cannot go to Gwoza, my home town, because it is not safe.

“Our security operatives are trying their best, and we have to give it to them. But the situation is overwhelming. People are dying every day, either from attacks or by hunger. We have lost many lives here.

“There was a time in my home town that about 75 elders, most of whom I know personally, were dragged by Boko Haram to the town’s abattoir and slaughtered like animals. Only two persons survived because their bodies were covered with other people’s’ blood and the assailants thought they were dead.

“In the same Gwoza, Boko Haram had in a single day lined up young men and summarily shot them dead. These were just some standout cases.”

