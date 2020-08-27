I Won’t Waste A Minute Signing Death Warrant Of Musician Accused Of Blasphemy --Kano Governor, Ganduje

The judgment has taken place and the law of the land allows the person convicted to appeal further within 30 days to the high court and to the Appeal Court and to the Supreme Court as the case may be.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2020

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that he won’t waste a minute in signing the death warrant of the man, who was sentenced to death by a Sharia court for insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a musician, was on August 10 sentenced to death by a Shari’a court for committing alleged blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam in a song he circulated via WhatsApp.

Speaking at a gathering of religious leaders, legal practitioners security personnel and government officials at the Government House, Kano, on Thursday, Ganduje explained that the law of the land provides that the convicted person had the right to appeal within 30 days, which if it elapses and the warrant is brought before him, he will sign it.

He said, “The court has done its job and as a government we have provided the needed security.

“The judgment has taken place and the law of the land allows the person convicted to appeal further within 30 days to the high court and to the Appeal Court and to the Supreme Court as the case may be.

“Should at the end of it the warrant is presented before me, I will not waste time in signing it. See Also Human Rights SERAP, Lawyers Demand Reversal Of Death Sentence On Musician Accused Of Blasphemy Against Prophet Muhammad 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

“On the second hand, if he does not appeal within the specified period, I will not spend a minute in signing the death warrant.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Femi Fani-Kayode And His Flawed Theory Of Secessionism
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Muslim Youths Burn Down A Kano Sharia Court Over Blasphemous Comments
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Hannatu Musawa Islam And The Doctrine Of Peace By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive Worshipers Interrupt Imam’s Prayers For Senator Saraki In Ilorin
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Islamic Movement In Nigeria Protesters Demand Release Of Leader El-Zakzaky
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News 78 Shi'ites Arraigned In Kano Court
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Postpones Resumption Date For International Flights
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Arrests 25 FRSC, VIO Officials, Others For Driver License Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ousted Malian President Regains Freedom
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Parade Killers Of UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Murdered While Reading Inside Church
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Military Says Over 400 Terrorists Surrender In Nasarawa, Bomb Factory Destroyed
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency I Can’t Go To My Village Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Slaughtered 75 Residents Like Animals In One Night –Borno Senator
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections DSS Storms PDP Youth Leader, Austin Okhai’s Residence Over Forthcoming Supreme Court Ruling On Election Of Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME I Killed Another Woman After My Escape --Ibadan Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Emene Massacre! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Martin Luther King’s ‘MIGHTY STREAM OF RIGHTEOUSNESS’ By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Twitter Users Name Lai Mohammed As Nigeria’s Worst Minister, Femi Adesina As Rudest Spokesperson In President Buhari’s Administration
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Economy Falana Writes Central Bank Of Nigeria, Demands Beneficiaries Of N338.6bn COVID-19 Intervention Fund
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad