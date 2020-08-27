Police Kill Motorcycle Rider Over N50 Bribe In Oyo

Police officers in Oyo State on Wednesday beat a motocycle rider identified as Biola to death at Born Photo area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Information show that Biola was on his way to the hospital to pick his wife when he was killed for refusing to pay the policemen a bribe of N50.

A witness, who identified himself simply as Segun, said he was on his way to work when he witnessed the scene.

He alleged that policemen in the area daily engaged in the extortion of commercial bus drivers and motorcyclists popularly called Okada.

“The officers stopped the deceased and were trying to extort money from him but he did not give them because he was rushing to the hospital to pick his wife.

“The officers insisted that he must give them money and weren’t listening to anything he was saying. Next thing we knew, one of them went to his side, hit him with his gun. Not satisfied, others joined and he was beaten mercilessly until he died,” the witness said.

