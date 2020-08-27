Police Parade Killers Of UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Murdered While Reading Inside Church

Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Mrs Tina Samuel, Mrs Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe were paraded at Edo State Police headquarters by Kokumo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2020

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, on Wednesday said police in the state had arrested six suspects, who allegedly raped and killed a 100-Level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, in a church in Ihovbe Quarters in Benin.

SaharaReporters had in May reported how 22-year-old Omozuwa was brutally raped and killed inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God branch in the city while reading. 

Speaking with pressmen, Kokumo said autopsy revealed that Uwaila was raped. 

The CP said, “The matter is of great concern to the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, who sent homicide experts to work with our policemen in Benin.

“What we are seeing today is a result of the efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime, and today, I announce to you that the perpetrators have been arrested.”
 

