Accident Investigation Bureau Recovers Black Box, Says Crashed Helicopter Flew From Port-Harcourt

The Accident Investigation Bureau has recovered the Black Box of a helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation that crashed into a residential building in Lagos State on Friday.

The AIB said there was a passenger and two crew members on board the aircraft with registration number 5NBQW at the time of the accident.

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Femi Osanyintolu, while speaking to journalists said the helicopter came in from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Osanyintolu said two persons died from the crash with one other critically wounded but people on the ground were not affected.

He said, “At about 12:00pm, we received a distress call in our command and control centre that there was a helicopter mishap and immediately we activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Team.

“We were able to rescue one person alive and he has been transferred to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital where he is receiving adequate treatment, but it is pertinent to note that we recovered two bodies and they have been deposited at the mortuary.

“Based on the investigation carried out, it was due to the impact that led to their mortalities."

