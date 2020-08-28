Any Fulani Who Comes To Benue As Vigilante Will Go To Jail –Governor Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has warned that he would use the rule of law to ensure that any Fulani herder, who dared to come to the state for vigilante purpose was jailed.

The Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, had in July announced the establishment of its nationwide security outfit in order to curtail security challenges confronting the country.

National President and Secretary of the association, Bello Bodejo, who disclosed news of the formation of the vigilante group, said the outfit code-named Miyetti Allah Vigilante, was aimed at assisting security agencies in checkmating kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry.

Reacting to the development, Ortom while speaking with journalists on Thursday, warned the Fulani organisation not to come to his state.

He said, “No Fulani group will come to Benue State where I’m the governor; you people know that it is a lie, they cannot come. No room for vigilante group in whatever kind. When I confronted them, they said they would not use vigilante group of Nigeria. That one will not operate here.

“We have our own vigilante that operates here; we have community policing in which we are recruiting now and livestock guard that take care of herdsmen in active support with security men.

“So, no single vigilante group of Miyeitti Allah will come to Benue State to make any noise here. For us in Benue State, we believe in the rule of law and we will jail them.”

