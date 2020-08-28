Any Fulani Who Comes To Benue As Vigilante Will Go To Jail –Governor Ortom

No room for vigilante group in whatever kind. When I confronted them, they said they would not use vigilante group of Nigeria. That one will not operate here.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2020

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has warned that he would use the rule of law to ensure that any Fulani herder, who dared to come to the state for vigilante purpose was jailed.

The Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, had in July announced the establishment of its nationwide security outfit in order to curtail security challenges confronting the country.

National President and Secretary of the association, Bello Bodejo, who disclosed news of the formation of the vigilante group, said the outfit code-named Miyetti Allah Vigilante, was aimed at assisting security agencies in checkmating kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry.

Reacting to the development, Ortom while speaking with journalists on Thursday, warned the Fulani organisation not to come to his state.

He said, “No Fulani group will come to Benue State where I’m the governor; you people know that it is a lie, they cannot come. No room for vigilante group in whatever kind. When I confronted them, they said they would not use vigilante group of Nigeria. That one will not operate here.

“We have our own vigilante that operates here; we have community policing in which we are recruiting now and livestock guard that take care of herdsmen in active support with security men.

“So, no single vigilante group of Miyeitti Allah will come to Benue State to make any noise here. For us in Benue State, we believe in the rule of law and we will jail them.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Amotekun Corps Should Carry Firearms, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Raid Kaduna Towns, Kill Two, Kidnap Policeman, Three Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Not Sincere With Fight Against Insecurity, Says Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency I Can’t Go To My Village Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Slaughtered 75 Residents Like Animals In One Night –Borno Senator
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Military Says Over 400 Terrorists Surrender In Nasarawa, Bomb Factory Destroyed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: Ohanaeze, Ijaw, OPC, Arewa, Others Form New Youth Group
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Postpones Resumption Date For International Flights
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akwa Ibom Journalists Boycott Ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode’s Press Conference
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel People Pretending To Rescue Lagos Helicopter Crash Victims Stole Their Phones, Cash --Eyewitness
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: Pilot, Passenger Dead, One Rescued In Lagos Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Helicopter Crashes In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption United Kingdom Moves To Confiscate £117m Properties Linked To Ex-convict And Former Delta Governor, Ibori
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam I Won’t Waste A Minute Signing Death Warrant Of Musician Accused Of Blasphemy --Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Woman Married Without Child For Seven Years Dies After Giving Birth To Quadruplet In Lagos, Family Cries Out For Help
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Saudi Arabia Discharges Ibrahim Abubakar, Nigerian Arrested In Jeddah In 2018
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion El-Rufai Vs. NBA: The Unspoken Truth About The Annual Conference Of Nigerian Lawyers By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Accident Investigation Bureau Recovers Black Box, Says Crashed Helicopter Flew From Port-Harcourt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Third Person Onboard Crashed Lagos Helicopter Dies
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad