Bandits Raid Kaduna Towns, Kill Two, Kidnap Policeman, Three Others

Not less than two persons have been killed by gunmen in Mararaban Rido and Juji communities under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the armed bandits, who spent several hours terrorizing the communities, abducted four persons including a policeman and an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The bandits, according to a resident of the area, came in large numbers and shot sporadically.

He said two people from a neighbouring community, who came to assist in fighting the gunmen, were killed in Juji while the two security operatives were kidnapped from their residences at Maraban Rido.

A 14-year-old girl and one other person were also whisked away by the bandits during the incident.

