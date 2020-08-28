Bandits Raid Kaduna Towns, Kill Two, Kidnap Policeman, Three Others

The bandits, according to a resident of the area, came in large numbers and shot sporadically.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2020

Not less than two persons have been killed by gunmen in Mararaban Rido and Juji communities under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the armed bandits, who spent several hours terrorizing the communities, abducted four persons including a policeman and an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The bandits, according to a resident of the area, came in large numbers and shot sporadically.

He said two people from a neighbouring community, who came to assist in fighting the gunmen, were killed in Juji while the two security operatives were kidnapped from their residences at Maraban Rido.

A 14-year-old girl and one other person were also whisked away by the bandits during the incident.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Amotekun Corps Should Carry Firearms, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Any Fulani Who Comes To Benue As Vigilante Will Go To Jail –Governor Ortom
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights 'I Don't Know If He Is Dead Or Alive'—Mother Of Soldier Who Shot Viral Video Of General Adeniyi’s Outburst Laments Son's Arrest, Begs Nigerian Army To Release Him
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections How Soldiers Abducted And Tortured AAC Members Over Local Government Election In Ondo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Not Sincere With Fight Against Insecurity, Says Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency I Can’t Go To My Village Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Slaughtered 75 Residents Like Animals In One Night –Borno Senator
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Postpones Resumption Date For International Flights
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akwa Ibom Journalists Boycott Ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode’s Press Conference
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Travel People Pretending To Rescue Lagos Helicopter Crash Victims Stole Their Phones, Cash --Eyewitness
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: Pilot, Passenger Dead, One Rescued In Lagos Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Helicopter Crashes In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption United Kingdom Moves To Confiscate £117m Properties Linked To Ex-convict And Former Delta Governor, Ibori
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion El-Rufai Vs. NBA: The Unspoken Truth About The Annual Conference Of Nigerian Lawyers By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam I Won’t Waste A Minute Signing Death Warrant Of Musician Accused Of Blasphemy --Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News BREAKING: Third Person Onboard Crashed Lagos Helicopter Dies
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Accident Investigation Bureau Recovers Black Box, Says Crashed Helicopter Flew From Port-Harcourt
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Woman Married Without Child For Seven Years Dies After Giving Birth To Quadruplet In Lagos, Family Cries Out For Help
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Saudi Arabia Discharges Ibrahim Abubakar, Nigerian Arrested In Jeddah In 2018
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad