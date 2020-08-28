Liberian Activist, Gbowee, Decries Police Attacks On Anti-rape Protesters

She said the country was a democratic state, as such, citizens were afforded the constitutional right to engage in peaceful protests.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2020

Leymah Gbowee, 2011 Nobel Prize winner, has condemned violent attacks on anti-rape protesters in Liberia.

Gbowee in a tweet on Thursday described the action by the Liberia Police as ‘sick, appalling and a big shame on the part of the George Weah-led administration’.

“I woke up this morning to news of the Government of Liberia clamping down on the peaceful protest organised by young people against the pervasive rape culture in Liberia. 

“This is sick, appalling and a big shame on the Weah-led administration. To teargas and use violence on a peaceful gathering led by women against a pandemic is beyond unimaginable.

“I call out Minister Piso Saydee Tarr. Shame on you! Your job demands that you protect the most vulnerable population of Liberia, but you have chosen to align with your political godfather. Minister Tarr, who plays politics with the tearing of a three-year-old vagina? To say I am mad would be putting it mildly. I am angry, infuriated, boiling inside... if you had done your job void of politics we won't be where we find ourselves,” she said.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

