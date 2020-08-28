UPDATE: Pilot, Passenger Dead, One Rescued In Lagos Helicopter Crash

One person was, however, rescued alive from the wreckage of the helicopter owned by Quorum Aviation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2020

Two persons including the pilot have been confirmed dead in the helicopter crash that happened in Lagos on Friday.

One person was, however, rescued alive from the wreckage of the helicopter owned by Quorum Aviation.

The tragedy, according eyewitnesses, happened around the Salvation Bus-stop area of the Lagos surburb.

Nosa Okunbor, Head of Public Affairs of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed the casualty figures to SaharaReporters.

"There are three casualties. Two died. One resuscitated and taken to the hospital," Okunbor said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Postpones Resumption Date For International Flights
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel People Pretending To Rescue Lagos Helicopter Crash Victims Stole Their Phones, Cash --Eyewitness
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Helicopter Crashes In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Accident Investigation Bureau Recovers Black Box, Says Crashed Helicopter Flew From Port-Harcourt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Convoy Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Business Delta Airlines Suspends Liberia Flights
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Postpones Resumption Date For International Flights
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akwa Ibom Journalists Boycott Ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode’s Press Conference
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel People Pretending To Rescue Lagos Helicopter Crash Victims Stole Their Phones, Cash --Eyewitness
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Helicopter Crashes In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption United Kingdom Moves To Confiscate £117m Properties Linked To Ex-convict And Former Delta Governor, Ibori
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam I Won’t Waste A Minute Signing Death Warrant Of Musician Accused Of Blasphemy --Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Woman Married Without Child For Seven Years Dies After Giving Birth To Quadruplet In Lagos, Family Cries Out For Help
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Saudi Arabia Discharges Ibrahim Abubakar, Nigerian Arrested In Jeddah In 2018
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion El-Rufai Vs. NBA: The Unspoken Truth About The Annual Conference Of Nigerian Lawyers By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Accident Investigation Bureau Recovers Black Box, Says Crashed Helicopter Flew From Port-Harcourt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Third Person Onboard Crashed Lagos Helicopter Dies
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Amotekun Corps Should Carry Firearms, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad