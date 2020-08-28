UPDATE: Pilot, Passenger Dead, One Rescued In Lagos Helicopter Crash

Two persons including the pilot have been confirmed dead in the helicopter crash that happened in Lagos on Friday.

One person was, however, rescued alive from the wreckage of the helicopter owned by Quorum Aviation.

The tragedy, according eyewitnesses, happened around the Salvation Bus-stop area of the Lagos surburb.

Nosa Okunbor, Head of Public Affairs of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed the casualty figures to SaharaReporters.

"There are three casualties. Two died. One resuscitated and taken to the hospital," Okunbor said.

