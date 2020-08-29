BREAKING: Many Feared Dead In Ondo Accident

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2020

Many persons are feared dead while scores more are left terribly injured following an accident of a diesel truck that lost control and rammed into a commercial area in Oloko Street, Ikare Akoko, Ondo State.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that the accident occurred around 4:30pm on Saturday.

He said the truck driver lost control and rammed into shops within the area.

Another witness said the injured victims have been taken to the state's Specialist Hospital in the town and Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

SaharaReporters, New York

